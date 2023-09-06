WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Sergeant Steve McMellon and Ariel Watson are getting a lot of love from the internet after a...
Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect
Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has...
Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy

Latest News

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’