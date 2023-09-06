WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biden cancels oil and gas leases issued by Trump in Alaska Arctic

The leases were sold in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration says it is taking “major steps to protect Arctic lands and wildlife in Alaska.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland authorized the cancellation of seven oil and gas leases in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Biden Administration also proposed a rule permanently banning oil and gas development in more than 10 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, or NPR-A.

On a call with reporters, Haaland said, “With today’s action, no one will have rights to drill for oil in one of the most sensitive landscapes on Earth. Climate change is the crisis of our lifetime, and we cannot ignore the disproportionate impacts being felt in the Arctic.”

Former President Donald Trump had issued nine leases in the Coastal Plain. On the first day of his presidency, President Joe Biden directed his Interior Department to review those leases. The agency is now moving forward on cancelling seven remaining leases, with two already ended.

In a statement, President Biden says these moves, “will help preserve our Arctic lands and wildlife, while honoring the culture, history, and enduring wisdom of Alaska Natives who have lived on these lands since time immemorial.”

President Biden has been dealing with backlash from environmentalists since the controversial Willow Project was approved early this year. These moves will not stop that project from moving forward.

The president’s new proposal would also make sure the public has a say every five years if more areas need to be protected.

The president’s plan is receiving bipartisan backlash from Alaska’s congressional delegation.

The trio of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) say both moves “are in direct contravention to Alaska-specific laws, lack scientific backing or consultation with Alaska Native stakeholders, tribes and communities, and come at the worst possible time, geopolitically.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Knight, ranked the 10th top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 via 247Sports, has...
Knight, Bradley to transfer back to George County from Lipscomb Academy
Sergeant Steve McMellon and Ariel Watson are getting a lot of love from the internet after a...
Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect

Latest News

A couple was taken at gunpoint from their Texas home; the kidnappers left the couple's five...
PD: Couple kidnapped from home at gunpoint in front of their children
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the...
Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
The City of Biloxi put spikes on top of the statue last week in an effort to preserve it.
Fred Haise statue gains attention
The county hopes to have this massive $30 million project complete by January.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Washington Avenue, Tucker Roadwork and Seamen Road closure