Back Bay Mission housing initiative goes for affordability & efficiency

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine enjoying a warm summer evening on the front porch of your new low-cost home. That’s the hope of Back Bay Mission as it launches its Gulf Coast Housing Initiative.

“It’s affordable housing to get people housed in neighborhoods on the Coast who maybe aren’t making a livable wage,” said James Pennington, executive director at Back Bay Mission.

The first structure could be a dream home for a low to middle-income buyer in the historic Gaston Point Community in Gulfport.

“We have a commitment to recreate and revitalize the Gaston Point area in a healthy way,” Pennington said.

The home is an 800 sq. ft. two bedroom, one bath floor plan. Back Bay Mission also has three other lots set up for building in the area.

“Our goal is to make sure we develop sustainable produce for the families that will buy these or rent these. Everyone who’s walked through has loved what they’ve seen, so it’s very economical and it maximizes the space that we’ve got,” said Craig Steenkamp, homebuilder for Back Bay Mission.

They plan on building similar houses and a few that might be a little bigger, with a 1,100 sq. ft. three-bedroom two-bath plan.

“Part of what we did is we looked back at Harrison County to determine there’s 2-point-5 people on average in each household, so why build big? We’re building smaller and more efficient and affordable,” Pennington added.

Once the punch list items are completed, the first house will be ready for qualified buyers.

