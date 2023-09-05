Tuesday’s Forecast

A few stray showers possible early today near Pearl River County. Otherwise, plan on a mostly sunny day with hardly any rain. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. The heat index could climb into the upper 90s. But, there will be a a nice gentle breeze from the southeast at about 10 to 15 mph. Find yourself a nice comfy spot in the shade and it shouldn’t be that bad at all today... certainly when you compare it to the blazingly extreme heat we had last month.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.