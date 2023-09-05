WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on a mostly sunny day with hardly any rain.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A few stray showers possible early today near Pearl River County. Otherwise, plan on a mostly sunny day with hardly any rain. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. The heat index could climb into the upper 90s. But, there will be a a nice gentle breeze from the southeast at about 10 to 15 mph. Find yourself a nice comfy spot in the shade and it shouldn’t be that bad at all today... certainly when you compare it to the blazingly extreme heat we had last month.

