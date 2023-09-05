WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Tokens of affection pile up at Jimmy Buffett landmarks in Pascagoula

Fans are leaving behind Juicy Fruit, Heinz 57, salt shakers, and, of course, margaritas.
His hometown of Pascagoula continue to send him messages of love and remembrance.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Remembrances continue piling up at sites tied to Jimmy Buffett in his birthplace of Pascagoula.

At his childhood home, thank you letters are plastered on the plaque outside. Just a mile away, the Buffett Bridge is lined with tokens like lost shakers of salt, Juicy Fruit and margaritas.

“He typically has a Labor Day weekend show, and it just seems fitting to pay tribute to one of the greatest artists of all time,” said Heather Dehart. “We also brought some flowers and left them on the bridge.”

Dehart and her family live in Biloxi, but made the quick drive to Pascagoula to honor Buffett. Coming from further away, Billy and Amanda Brown stopped by on their way home to Texas after vacationing in Florida.

“I’ve been a fan since I was five-years-old. My brother would play cassettes and drive me around in his Ford Bronco,” Amanda said. “In 2012, I met my husband in the parking lot while tailgating before a Buffett concert.”

Under the sign dedicating the bridge to Buffett, Gloria Arendall planted a flower in honor of the late musician.

“I just can’t get over that he has passed away,” she said. “I put a little flower out there and it reminds me of what he loved: the tropics.”

More than just his music, Jimmy Buffett’s lifestyle was also an inspiration for so many, like Tom Brown. He once shared a beer with Buffett during a Jazz Fest show in Chicago.

“I just always embraced the escapism part of his philosophy,” Brown said. “I learned to sail because Jimmy Buffett sailed. I eventually got a sea plane because Jimmy Buffett had a sea plane.”

In downtown Pascagoula, Scranton’s co-owner Richard Chenoweth gathered with friends as they remembered Buffett and his frequent stops at the restaurant.

“Every time he’d come up and hug us, he was just a great guy, great personality. What you saw on the stage is how he was in life,” he said. “With the words and the music and the songs, people connected to him. And he was genuine. That’s the way he was. you couldn’t help but like him.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Latest poll shows Tate Reeves leading Brandon Presley by 11 points
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive
Families filled Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins to celebrate Labor Day and the end of summer....
Families pack Flint Creek to celebrate Labor Day
Visitors traveled from all over just to get a final dose of summer fun.
Flint Creek waterpark celebrates Labor Day