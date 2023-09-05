Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive

GRENADA, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is still looking for a motive as to why a man walked into a Grenada, Mississippi, Walgreens and held at least two people hostage Sunday evening, ultimately ending in the death of 39-year-old Bradley Hatcher.

The call came in a few minutes before 5 p.m. Sunday at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive.

“We wanted to do everything we could to save Mr. Hatcher’s life, but it did not end that way,” said Grenada Police Chief George Douglas.

NBC affiliate WTVA in Tupelo reports Hatcher of Grenada went into the Walgreens with a gun and took at least two people hostage.

“He was making certain demands that [there were] certain law enforcement agencies that he wanted to speak with and some that he did not. He also made demands of him wanting a helicopter,” said Douglas.

The whole ordeal lasted about four hours.

George Douglas, Grenada Police Chief (Action News 5)

Douglas said they were talking to Hatcher during the standoff, and they were also getting information from someone inside.

According to Chief Douglas, Hatcher’s family members say he was Bipolar and had PTSD.

“They did tell us that he had some sort of mental episode during the standoff or sometime before then,” said Douglas. “They were giving us some details, but I won’t go into that.”

Right now, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading this investigation.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

According to Douglas, Hatcher was shot and killed while walking out of the store by members of the MBI SWAT team. It’s unclear if he was surrendering or not.

Douglas says whether or not a suspect has to be neutralized depends on the situation.

“We understand that citizens will have mental health issues, however when it becomes deadly, we have to proceed in the manner that we did,” said Douglas.

He says there are no reports of hostages being injured.

“We are thankful that our team members were unharmed during this incident as our focus is on the safety of them, our patients, and customers. We are cooperating the local law enforcement and would refer further questions to authorities.”

