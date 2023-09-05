WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is still looking for a motive as to why a man walked into a Grenada, Mississippi, Walgreens and held at least two people hostage Sunday evening, ultimately ending in the death of 39-year-old Bradley Hatcher.

The call came in a few minutes before 5 p.m. Sunday at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive.

“We wanted to do everything we could to save Mr. Hatcher’s life, but it did not end that way,” said Grenada Police Chief George Douglas.

NBC affiliate WTVA in Tupelo reports Hatcher of Grenada went into the Walgreens with a gun and took at least two people hostage.

“He was making certain demands that [there were] certain law enforcement agencies that he wanted to speak with and some that he did not. He also made demands of him wanting a helicopter,” said Douglas.

The whole ordeal lasted about four hours.

George Douglas, Grenada Police Chief
George Douglas, Grenada Police Chief(Action News 5)

Douglas said they were talking to Hatcher during the standoff, and they were also getting information from someone inside.

According to Chief Douglas, Hatcher’s family members say he was Bipolar and had PTSD.

“They did tell us that he had some sort of mental episode during the standoff or sometime before then,” said Douglas. “They were giving us some details, but I won’t go into that.”

Right now, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading this investigation.

According to Douglas, Hatcher was shot and killed while walking out of the store by members of the MBI SWAT team. It’s unclear if he was surrendering or not.

Douglas says whether or not a suspect has to be neutralized depends on the situation.

“We understand that citizens will have mental health issues, however when it becomes deadly, we have to proceed in the manner that we did,” said Douglas.

He says there are no reports of hostages being injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Latest poll shows Tate Reeves leading Brandon Presley by 11 points
Families filled Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins to celebrate Labor Day and the end of summer....
Families pack Flint Creek to celebrate Labor Day
Visitors traveled from all over just to get a final dose of summer fun.
Flint Creek waterpark celebrates Labor Day
Stephanie Poole joins us with another way people are celebrating Labor Day.
Families use today to soak up the last rays of summer fun