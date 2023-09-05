Pascagoula officer’s dance moves help police connect to the people they serve and protect

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula Police officer is getting some love from the internet after he was caught on camera dancing at a recent community event.

In the video, Sergeant Steve McMellon is being egged on by Ariel Watson. The two have actually been good friends for years.

“I’ve always taken a liking to her cause she’s an absolute trip and a very good athlete, too,” said McMellon.

Their friendship grew from a friendly game of trash talking, something they say they often do when they see each other.

“He had seen me and came up to me and said, ‘I bet I’m faster than you on foot.’ And it just went from there,” said Watson. “Every challenge we can do that’s a one on one, we did it.”

One of those trash talk challenges led Sergeant McMellon to put on his dancing shoes at a community event in Moss Point.

“There was some trash talking and I had to show her that I got some moves as good as her. I may be old, but I still got it,” said McMellon.

“Everybody had to get him to start dancing,” said Watson. “It took the whole group that was out there to get him to dance.”

While the dancing isn’t something he normally does, McMellon believes it’s important for the community to see the positive in police officers.

“It’s just really important for the children to see we’re human beings too and not robots,” said McMellon. “Especially today and how it is and how the media portrays the police. We’re human beings just like everybody else, we can cut up and have a good time, too.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.