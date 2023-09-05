WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student

Aubreigh Wyatt
Aubreigh Wyatt(WLOX)
By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District is mourning the loss of one of its students. The district said Ocean Springs Middle School eighth-grader Aubreigh Wyatt died on Monday, September 4.

A small memorial has begun to grow in front of the school.

The school district said Wyatt’s mother is an Ocean Springs School District teacher. The Singing River Health System has dispatched counselors to the school.

The school district said in a statement, “Counselors are available to assist any student or staff member in coping with this challenging time.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.
Gulfport woman arrested after Long Beach burglary, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

Pascagoula-born Jimmy Buffett sat down with WLOX's Marcia Hill for an in-depth interview about...
WLOX Flashback 1989: Jimmy Buffett shares stories from a storied career
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
From the New York Times bestselling author of "The Bad Guys," Aaron Blabey, comes "Cat on the...
Meet the Author: Aaron Blabey with 'Cat on the Run'
Adopt a Grandparent Day helps encourage local residents to honor the life and value of the...
Happening September 9: Adopt a Grandparent Day