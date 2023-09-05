Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District is mourning the loss of one of its students. The district said Ocean Springs Middle School eighth-grader Aubreigh Wyatt died on Monday, September 4.

A small memorial has begun to grow in front of the school.

The school district said Wyatt’s mother is an Ocean Springs School District teacher. The Singing River Health System has dispatched counselors to the school.

The school district said in a statement, “Counselors are available to assist any student or staff member in coping with this challenging time.”

