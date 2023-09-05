WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Latest poll shows Tate Reeves leading Brandon Presley by 11 points

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The general election is two months away, but multiple polls are being released as the campaigns keep heating up.

The latest Mississippi Today and Siena College paints a similar picture as their January and April polls, with Tate Reeves leading. But it went from a four-point lead at the start of the year to an 11-point lead in the last two polls.

“For a lot of people again, you know, they’re getting confirmation bias. In other words, they’re hearing the things that already support their point of view,” noted Mississippi College political science professor Dr. Glenn Antizzo.

Drilling down into the results, Mississippi College political science professor Dr. Glenn Antizzo notes it’s not all positive for Reeves. The numbers showed nearly half of those polled viewed him negatively. As for Presley, he still has work to be done on name recognition.

“If you look a little deeper at the poll, you know Presley’s positions, connect well with people in the state,” said Antizoo. “However, Reeves is benefiting from that team dynamic that I’ve talked about earlier, where people are pretty much going to stick with their guy, their team.”

Antizzo thinks that while some people may like what Presley’s saying, they think it could come at a cost, noting that Reeves has really drilled the idea of tying Presley to the national Democratic Party. But he thinks there’s time for a shift in strategy.

“If he can sort of pivot and take a more upbeat messaging, ‘It’s a new day in Mississippi,’” he said of Presley. “I’m not your typical Democrat....Let the PACs do the dirty work. Let them hit the heavy shots.”

Here’s how the campaigns are responding.

“Even from a leftwing pollster commissioned by a dark-money democrat group, the data shows Governor Reeves has a commanding lead over Brandon Presley in this race. Governor Reeves’ strong record of delivering economic and education wins, cutting taxes, and increasing public safety is in direct contrast with Brandon Presley’s Support of bigger government, experimental sex changes on children, and taking money and counsel from California and New York Democrats. Mississippians are fired up to re-elect Tate Reeves in November and keep the Mississippi momentum going,” said Reeves campaign manager Elliott Husbands.

“This race is neck-and-neck because Brandon is focused on cleaning up corruption and saving rural hospitals while Tate Reeves’ approval remains upside-down, and his role in the largest public corruption scandal in state history grows clearer by the day,” said Presley communications director Michael Beyer.

Antizzo also noted that Reeves won by a 5 percent margin in 2019, less than the usual split between Republicans and Democrats in Mississippi. He says that shows he does have some vulnerabilities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Remembrances continue piling up at sites tied to Jimmy Buffett in his birthplace of Pascagoula.
Tokens of affection pile up at Jimmy Buffett landmarks in Pascagoula
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive
Families filled Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins to celebrate Labor Day and the end of summer....
Families pack Flint Creek to celebrate Labor Day
Visitors traveled from all over just to get a final dose of summer fun.
Flint Creek waterpark celebrates Labor Day