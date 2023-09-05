WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering

Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering
Former Mississippi deputy pleads guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former deputy has pleaded guilty to 31 counts of evidence tampering; the crimes taking place over the course of two years.

Justin Moore plead guilty on Tuesday.

When asked by Judge Caleb May, “Are you pleading guilty to these crimes because you are guilty?” the former law enforcement officer responded, “Yes.”

According to a statement from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, the plea stemmed from a lengthy investigation in which Moore was developed as a suspect.

The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory had conducted an internal investigation on a number of drug evidence submissions which were received from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and notified Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson.

Atkinson requested that the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conduct an investigation as well as do an audit of the office’s evidence vault. It was determined that the altered/tampered evidence had come from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon completion of the investigation, Moore was arrested and charged for 31 counts of evidence tampering.

Moore plead guilty in the case, resulting in 20 years to serve in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and five years of post-release supervision.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.
Gulfport woman arrested after Long Beach burglary, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Pascagoula-born Jimmy Buffett sat down with WLOX's Marcia Hill for an in-depth interview about...
WLOX Flashback 1989: Jimmy Buffett shares stories from a storied career
From the New York Times bestselling author of "The Bad Guys," Aaron Blabey, comes "Cat on the...
Meet the Author: Aaron Blabey with 'Cat on the Run'
Adopt a Grandparent Day helps encourage local residents to honor the life and value of the...
Happening September 9: Adopt a Grandparent Day