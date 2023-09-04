Warm and muggy tonight

We hope everyone had a great Labor Day! The rest of the evening looks pretty quiet, and it’ll stay warm and muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s by early Tuesday morning. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s each day, and only a few isolated showers are expected. It’s going to get even hotter by Thursday and Friday! Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with only a few hit or miss showers and storms.

Rain chances will stay fairly low on Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to remain hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

