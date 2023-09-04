WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Preliminary hearing for Vancleave murder suspect set, mental evaluation ordered

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a nearly 24-hour long search for the capital murder suspect.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A preliminary hearing has been set for Aaron Blake Haylock, the suspect of a murder in Vancleave on Sunday, court officials say.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Haylock was taken into custody following a nearly 24-hour-long search for the capital murder suspect. The 30-year-old is accused of murdering his step-father, 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles.

The incident happened Sunday at Arguelles’ home on Waltman Road in Vancleave, with Haylock taking off in the victim’s vehicle immediately after. Sheriff’s deputies spent the majority of Monday searching the area following reports that Haylock had been sighted.

The sheriff said Haylock was taken into custody after deputies spotted him crossing Hwy 57 at Omega Rd.

Haylock was established as a suspect after officials arrived at the home and found Arguelles severely injured. After Arguelles identified Haylock as a suspect, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Haylock is being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. His preliminary hearing has been set for for October 9; a mental evaluation has also been ordered.

