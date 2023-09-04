Rotary Club of Moss Points helps preserve and protect vegetation at Sawmill Landing Park

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday morning, a group of volunteers dedicated time to help bring the vegetation at Sawmill Landing Park back to good health.

Rotary Club of Moss Point President Mark De LaSalle says they’ve been working on the project for approximately 18 months.

“It began with the removal of invasive trees and shrubs like that,” LaSalle said. “The rotary club and volunteers planted it back in February.”

The goal is to decrease as much overgrowth as possible and remove invasive species that could potentially destroy the native plants.

“So, this park is not designed to be a well-manicured, well-trimmed park,” said Perry Strehle, Troop 211 Boy Scouts Assistant Scout Master. “It’s supposed to be a space where natural wildlife, vegetation, and wildflowers can be here. And be a place that is ecologically balanced.”

Among the twenty-something volunteers, several pitched in from the Boy Scouts. Many say they’ve enjoyed the experience.

“It’s definitely a change of scenery; back at home we don’t really get that many plants,” said Joy Birgil, Troop 229 Boy Scouts. “So, it’s nice to be out in a park where you can save species.”

Troop 211 Boy Scouts member Edward Davis says he also had an appreciation for the educational value of how the plants are labeled.

“For orange flag, it’s marking if something is there or not,” Davis said. “The green flag I think is to mark if something is alive, and the white placard is to show if someone has adopted it or not.”

The concept is for those who adopt the plants to be able to watch them grow as the park continues to develop.

Sawmill Landing Park is expected to open to the public in January of next year.

