Man dead, his wife charged with murder in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 54-year-old man is dead and his wife is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail today on a murder charge.

The Mobile Police Department said that at approximately 11:32 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a domestic incident in the 500 block of Felhorn Road East. They found Darrin Benjamin deceased inside the residence.

Ladina Benjamin, 53, the deceased’s wife, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during a domestic situation.

This was the first of two fatal domestic-related shootings over the Labor Day weekend. A second shooting Mobile afternoon left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

FOX10 News sat down and interviewed Benjamin last year in connection to a deadly shooting that happened behind her home, that’s unrelated to her.

In the interview, Benjamin said she was “shocked” something like that would happen in the tight-knit community.

