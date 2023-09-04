‘A legend’: Longtime MGCCC professor, author, historian passes away at 80

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Sullivan, longtime Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) professor, archivist and author, has passed away at the age of 80.

The MGCCC Alumni Foundation posted a tribute on Facebook Sunday, letting the community know Sullivan passed away Saturday, September 2.

“Charles L. Sullivan first stepped foot onto the Perkinston Campus in fall of 1967 as a social studies and geography instructor, never dreaming he would leave the campus for the last time in 2023 as a legend among the people who knew him and the students he would teach,” the post read.

The Alumni Foundation said Sullivan loved to teach, was passionate about history and was a teacher to everyone he encountered.

“In an interview in 1987 he stated he felt guilty accepting those first few paychecks because he just couldn’t believe he was being paid to do something that he loved so much!” the post continued.

Sullivan wrote countless books, including “Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College: A History,” an entire history of the college and the town of Perkinston, “Hurricanes of the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” detailing three centuries of natural destruction and “Gulf Coast Album: A Journey in Historic Photographs,” which tells the unique history of South Mississippi through images.

“His commitment to his students and his willingness to share his knowledge are qualities that made him a remarkable educator. It is evident that he left a lasting impact on both the campus and the people who had the privilege of knowing him. His love for teaching and his dedication to going above and beyond his duties are a testament to his legacy in the field of education.”

We don’t yet have word on funeral service arrangements.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.