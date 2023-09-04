Labor Day Monday’s Forecast

Scattered showers possible today with perhaps a rumble of thunder, mainly before noon. While any part of South Mississippi can see rain today, the best rain chances will be over areas generally west of Hwy 49, like Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Even those that do see rain today, should also see some rain-free hours too. So, it does not look like enough rain to cancel any outdoor holiday plans. Temperatures should climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon which is hot but nothing like the blazing dangerous heat we saw last month.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.