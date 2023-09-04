WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Labor Day Monday’s Forecast

Labor Day Monday is off to a wet start for parts of Coastal Mississippi. Temperatures should climb to around 90 degrees.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers possible today with perhaps a rumble of thunder, mainly before noon. While any part of South Mississippi can see rain today, the best rain chances will be over areas generally west of Hwy 49, like Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Even those that do see rain today, should also see some rain-free hours too. So, it does not look like enough rain to cancel any outdoor holiday plans. Temperatures should climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon which is hot but nothing like the blazing dangerous heat we saw last month.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Aaron Blake Haylock, 30
JCSD: Vancleave murder suspect on the loose, driving victim’s vehicle
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS
Jimmy Buffett’s fraternity brother shares memories of singer at Southern Miss

Latest News

Labor Day Monday is off to a wet start for parts of Coastal Mississippi. Temperatures should...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered showers and storms possible overnight
Scattered showers and storms possible overnight
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
On and off showers today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast