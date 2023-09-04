WLOX Careers
Gulfport woman arrested after Long Beach burglary, sheriff says

Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.
Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of a woman who he says broke into a house in Long Beach and stole some items.

Jessica Lynn Wernowsky, 38, was arrested on one felony count of burglary.

According to Sheriff Peterson, deputies responded to the report of a burglary in the 22000 block of Bells Ferry Road in Long Beach.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect Wernowsky walking in the area. Upon making contact, she admitted to entering the residence on Bells Ferry Road and taking copper piping and spray paint from it.

Wernowsky was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. She’s being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

