WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30
JCSD: Vancleave man still on the loose after allegedly murdering stepdad
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
This year organizers are bringing back the free horseback rides for children.
Organizers prepare for 33rd annual Mullet & Music Festival in Gautier

Latest News

It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Sawmill Landing Park is expected to open to the public January 2024.
Rotary Club of Moss Points helps preserve and protect vegetation at Sawmill Landing Park