Families pack Flint Creek to celebrate Labor Day

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, families filled Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins to celebrate Labor Day. The holiday marks the end of summer fun for the water park, which is set to close for the fall.

Richard Wilkinson came all the way from Semmes, Alabama to take his nine-year-old daughter to Flint Creek and enjoy one last dose of summer fun.

“We appreciate the holiday to enjoy with our family,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said he works at a steel mill, and he’s grateful for a holiday that celebrates his daily grind.

“It’s for the laborers, the tradesmen, and the steel workers. People that make the world go round,” he said.

Over on the creek, families grilled away. It’s something Richelle Thompson said she and her family have been doing for years.

“We enjoy the water. We enjoy the atmosphere and everything, so we always come,” Thompson said.

Flint Creek Park Manager Michael Clark said it thrills him to see families having a good time. One change this year: No bonfires due to the statewide burn ban.

“It’s our job to make sure they have a safe, family fun environment,” Clark said. ‘They can come spend time together and leave the troubles at home.”

Wilkinson said he thinks of Labor Day as a holiday to cherish with family.

“People would rather go spend time with their friends and stuff like that,” he said. ‘You always have to make time for your family and children.”

