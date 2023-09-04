WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Families pack Flint Creek to celebrate Labor Day

Visitors traveled from all over just to get a final dose of summer fun.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, families filled Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins to celebrate Labor Day. The holiday marks the end of summer fun for the water park, which is set to close for the fall.

Richard Wilkinson came all the way from Semmes, Alabama to take his nine-year-old daughter to Flint Creek and enjoy one last dose of summer fun.

“We appreciate the holiday to enjoy with our family,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said he works at a steel mill, and he’s grateful for a holiday that celebrates his daily grind.

“It’s for the laborers, the tradesmen, and the steel workers. People that make the world go round,” he said.

Over on the creek, families grilled away. It’s something Richelle Thompson said she and her family have been doing for years.

“We enjoy the water. We enjoy the atmosphere and everything, so we always come,” Thompson said.

Flint Creek Park Manager Michael Clark said it thrills him to see families having a good time. One change this year: No bonfires due to the statewide burn ban.

“It’s our job to make sure they have a safe, family fun environment,” Clark said. ‘They can come spend time together and leave the troubles at home.”

Wilkinson said he thinks of Labor Day as a holiday to cherish with family.

“People would rather go spend time with their friends and stuff like that,” he said. ‘You always have to make time for your family and children.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Visitors traveled from all over just to get a final dose of summer fun.
Flint Creek waterpark celebrates Labor Day
Stephanie Poole joins us with another way people are celebrating Labor Day.
Families use today to soak up the last rays of summer fun
His hometown of Pascagoula continue to send him messages of love and remembrance.
Hometown tributes and memorials continue for music icon, Jimmy Buffett
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
BREAKING NEWS: Vancleave murder suspect now in custody