Families, friends gather to remember Lamar County car accident victim

Young woman killed in accident remembered Sunday
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and classmates held back tears Sunday afternoon as they honored the life of Skyla McGlown, who was killed in a car accident in Lamar County last Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and had just started classes at Pearl River Community College at the time of her death.

Friends said McGlown was a light in everyone’s life.

“To know her was to definitely love her,” said classmate Krista Duncan. “She never met a stranger,. Always smiling. Never a dull moment.”

Nevaeh Toups had been friends with McGlown for years, eventually forming a familial bond.

“We would all sit under the gazebo with Leah and AJ and just sit there and talk, party, have fun, whatever,” Toups said. “She was a real big part of my family.”

Toups said the news of McGlown’s passing still feels unreal.

“Straight shock” Troups said. “ I’ve never lost a friend before, so it’s definitely a different feeling.”

Despite the occasion, Duncan said she’s thankful for the time she got to spend with McGlown.

“I’m thankful to have known her,” Duncan said. “I’m gon always remember Skyla.”

Funeral services for McGlown were held Sept. 2 in Hattiesburg.

