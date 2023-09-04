WLOX Careers
Community feeding held in Moss Point in celebration of Labor Day

The First Response Community Feeding drew quite a crowd in Moss Point Monday.
The First Response Community Feeding drew quite a crowd in Moss Point Monday.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The First Response Community Feeding drew quite a crowd in Moss Point Monday. Organizers said it was the first time they’ve held a gathering of this size since before COVID in 2019.

“This is our first time back,” says event co-coordinator Sherman Kyse. “We put a lot of time into it. We hope everybody will come out, especially our first responders.”

The feeding was held in front of city hall to make sure it was accessible to all residents. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. people were able pick up hot plates filled with BBQ.

Moss Point resident Mary Flora said she’s extremely thankful for the support.

“Everybody is so friendly and helping,” Flora said. “It’s just a wonderful thing. It just makes me feel good all in my spirit because people like me living paycheck to paycheck, day by day, just to get food. It helps me and I’m not even homeless. So, it just feels good.”

Kyse said they are continuing to do the event in honor of the founder who passed away recently.

“We would see people at her house every Labor Day. We stopped by one day and asked her, ‘What are you doing?’ She said, ‘I feed people every Labor Day that are less fortunate.’ So, she passed away and my neighbor and I decided to continue it. So, we’re just going it every year now.”

By the end of the day, organizers expected to serve anywhere from 300 to 400 people this year.

