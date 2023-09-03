WLOX Careers
Scattered showers and storms possible Sunday

Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 2, 2023 6 a.m.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hopefully you were able to get some rain today! At least the rain and cloud cover kept it a little “cooler”. Most of the evening looks dry, but showers and storms may develop near the coast early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Sunday. Some of us may get heavy rain, but others of us will miss out on the stronger storms. There will be breaks in the rain, and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs.

Monday or Labor Day will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will be much lower by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Only a few isolated showers are expected, and it will heat up a little more. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

