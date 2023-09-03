Organizers prepare for 33rd annual Mullet & Music Festival in Gautier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 33rd annual Mullet Festival in Gautier is around the corner, and organizers are preparing for the large crowds.

As the October 21st festival approaches, organizers are working on the finishing touches.

Festival Chairman Wesley Ward said this year they are bringing back the free activities for kids which include horseback riding and several bounce houses.

“We are aiming to get a free train ride again. There is also a pet parade and a cosplay contest. We are also aiming for a community stage so we can have some local stuff with some dance schools and bands,” Ward said.

The fall event is all about bringing smiles to people’s faces, that’s why organizers work all year to make most of the festival free of cost, while also giving back to the community.

“We have the city of Gautier, Jackson County, Waste Pro, and Azteca’s. All of those sponsors we are able to put this festival together then the proceeds that we have we give back to the community and back to charities. We gave close to 14 thousand in donations last year,” Ward said.

Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughn said the event is a huge deal for residents and lures in several visitors each year, making it perfect for tourism in the city.

“The festival generates tax revenue. People don’t think that, but it does. It’s part of economic development. When you are trying to recruit businesses to Gautier or a large chain, they want to see a community that comes together and has fun,” Vaughn said.

This year people can also expect to not only see a car and motorcycle show but also Jeeps. Along with tons of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment.

You may also see Mayor Vaughn participating in the Mullet tossing competition.

You can also catch the Gautier men’s club frying up some fresh Mullet fish for people to enjoy.

The festival is also calling all artists to submit their art pieces for the “Celebrating Nature’s Playground” Annual Art Contest. 1st place will win $300, 2nd place will win $150, and 3rd place will go home with $75.

The festival will take place on October 21st at the old Singing River Mall in Gautier.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.