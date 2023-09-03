Man raises money for cancer ahead of IRONMAN Chattanooga competition

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Dylan Picchi is getting ready for the race of a lifetime — an IRONMAN.

This isn’t his first encounter with the race, though. Earlier this year, he ran a half IRONMAN, but, it was his New Year’s Resolution to complete a full one, and that is exactly what he will do on September 24th in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

But, Dylan is not completing this race for himself.

“Cancer’s resonated in my family but it was more like a general, like I just want to help out like around the coast in whatever way I can,” said Picchi.

Dylan is raising money for Pink Heart Funds, a non-profit in Long Beach that supports those with cancer.

“Just those couple months building up to this race and putting all that time in, we just figured it shouldn’t be about ourselves,” said Picchi, “we should make it about someone else and help raise money for them.”

The race is fast approaching and Picchi said he feels pretty prepared.

“Usually a couple weeks before you kind of taper down when you’re training,” he said. “So, you’re not really going with super high intervals through the weeks. My goal is just to finish and to finish with no injuries. That’s the most important thing to me.”

Dylan said the hardest obstacle in the race will be the heat. However, he is prepared knowing that in doing so, he will help others in return.

If you would like to donate to Pink Heart Funds ahead of Dylan’s race, you can visit the website here.

