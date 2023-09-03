WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Man raises money for cancer ahead of IRONMAN Chattanooga competition

Dylan is raising money for Pink Heart Funds, a non-profit in Long Beach that supports those...
Dylan is raising money for Pink Heart Funds, a non-profit in Long Beach that supports those with cancer.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Dylan Picchi is getting ready for the race of a lifetime — an IRONMAN.

This isn’t his first encounter with the race, though. Earlier this year, he ran a half IRONMAN, but, it was his New Year’s Resolution to complete a full one, and that is exactly what he will do on September 24th in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

But, Dylan is not completing this race for himself.

“Cancer’s resonated in my family but it was more like a general, like I just want to help out like around the coast in whatever way I can,” said Picchi.

Dylan is raising money for Pink Heart Funds, a non-profit in Long Beach that supports those with cancer.

“Just those couple months building up to this race and putting all that time in, we just figured it shouldn’t be about ourselves,” said Picchi, “we should make it about someone else and help raise money for them.”

The race is fast approaching and Picchi said he feels pretty prepared.

“Usually a couple weeks before you kind of taper down when you’re training,” he said. “So, you’re not really going with super high intervals through the weeks. My goal is just to finish and to finish with no injuries. That’s the most important thing to me.”

Dylan said the hardest obstacle in the race will be the heat. However, he is prepared knowing that in doing so, he will help others in return.

If you would like to donate to Pink Heart Funds ahead of Dylan’s race, you can visit the website here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS
Jimmy Buffett’s fraternity brother shares memories of singer at Southern Miss
The Gulfport City Council is cracking down on blighted properties across the city.
Gulfport cracking down on blighted properties
Michael Gidden Kelly, 27
Man arrested, charged with murder after family dispute leads to shooting in Gulfport

Latest News

This year organizers are bringing back the free horseback rides for children.
Organizers prepare for 33rd annual Mullet & Music Festival in Gautier
The 33rd annual Mullet Festival in Gautier is around the corner, and organizers are preparing...
Organizers prepare for 33rd annual Mullet & Music Festival in Gautier
Scattered showers and storms possible overnight
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says