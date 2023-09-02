WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Moss Point family hosts fundraising event to help pay for home destroyed by tornado

After debris was removed all that's left of the home are steps.
After debris was removed all that's left of the home are steps.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of celebrating her 80th birthday, Annie Tucker from Moss Point spent her special day fundraising money to help rebuild her home.

This comes after the June tornado destroyed the property. After all debris was cleared, only steps were left.

Tucker’s son Melvin Dott said the family’s “Rebuilding in Love” fundraising campaign will help with expensive costs.

“The house is completely gone — as you can see there’s nothing back there,” said Dott. “The entire house is gone. It was a 1,500-square-foot home the tornado destroyed.”

For more than 50 years, Annie Tucker has lived in Moss Point. After a tornado hit in June, the only thing that’s left is memories.

Tucker’s home was one of the few homes that had insurance. The only problem is the insurance only covers around 60% of costs, leaving the family with the burden of having to pay several thousands of dollars out of pocket.

According to Dott, they have applied for federal assistance from FEMA, but since the house was insured, they do not qualify.

“We are trying to reach the gap that the insurance missed out on,” said Tucker. “My parents who are 80 years old have been living here since 1969. The insurance just didn’t give us enough money to rebuild. Even though, the house was destroyed. They agreed it was destroyed. FEMA agreed it was destroyed. They just will not fill in the gap we need in today’s world to fill in the gap.”

Dott said his mother and stepfather, like many people affected by the tornado, are on a fixed income, and saving up thousands of dollars is not realistic.

“20 years ago, that might have been enough money, but we know since the pandemic everything has doubled, tripled in some cases and builders are just having a hard time buying materials at what they could’ve bought it 20 years ago, so instead it’s costing us twice as much,” Dott said.

Tucker says she doesn’t lose hope that she will be able to rebuild a home.

“I pray and pray and hope that I can live to see it,” Tucker said.

The family’s fundraiser will continue tomorrow. They are asking who would like to help to stop by 4325 Palmetto St. in Moss Point from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also donate through Cash App at $GIAOutreach

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Friday afternoon, the Bay-Waveland School District announced the school board has accepted the...
Bay High principal resigns after shoplifting charges, school board announces
Gulfport Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.
One dead after Gulfport shooting, police say
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Michael Gidden Kelly, 27
Man arrested, charged with murder after family dispute leads to shooting in Gulfport

Latest News

Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS
Jimmy Buffett’s fraternity brother shares memories of singer
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The Gulfport City Council is cracking down on blighted properties across the city.
Gulfport cracking down on blighted properties