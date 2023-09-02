WLOX Careers
Jimmy Buffett’s fraternity brother shares memories of singer

Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS
Buffett Beach in Pascagoula, MS
By Harper Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the community begins to reminisce about Jimmy Buffett and his legacy on the Gulf Coast, one person in particular is reminiscing all the way back to his college years.

Reed Guice was Jimmy’s fraternity brother at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“My claim to fame is that we shared the same toilet,” laughed Guice. “Jimmy was terrific. We had a couple classes together.”

Jimmy and Reed had a ball together as fraternity brothers.

“We used to stand on that toilet, underneath the heater - we didn’t have hair blowers at that time - and get our hair dry,” Guice said.

Guice said that Jimmy’s musical talents were special and were seen from a young age.

“He learned that you can play just about any song in the world in three cords and he never looked back,” he said.

From there, Guice said that Buffett played gigs in New Orleans and then eventually hit the Keys. Not only did Jimmy excel in music, Guice said, but also he was a great student.

“‘A’ plus plus plus on everything,” smiled Guice. “I called him ‘Whiz Kid’. That was my nickname for him. ‘Man, you’re a whiz kid!’.”

When Guice received the news of Buffett’s passing, he was shocked. However, he knows that Buffett’s music and his legacy will live on.

“He was a kind soul, he was a kind man,” said Guice. “I think that’s one of the most important things you can say about anybody.”

We hope Jimmy is enjoying that “Cheeseburger in Paradise” now.

Rest in peace, Jimmy!

