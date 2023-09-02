WLOX Careers
Gulfport cracking down on blighted properties

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport City Council is cracking down on blighted properties across the city.

Signs have been posted on each property notifying the owners. If you receive a letter, you’re expected to take corrective action within 14 days.

Property owners who aren’t able to remedy all the problems right away can ask for more time to renovate, demolish, or rebuild their property. But they’ll have to attend a public hearing before the Gulfport City Council to work out a time frame for the work.

“Most folks acknowledge their homes are in bad repair, it’s been neglected and falling in. I’m either tearing it down, getting the yard mowed, or getting it picked up. If we know folks are making a good effort to get it there, we don’t want to have to do it,” Mayor Billy Hewes explained.

Mayor Hewes said more than 60 properties have been removed in the last year.

