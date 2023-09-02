Gulfport City Council approves new trash removal contract

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport City Council approving a new trash removal contract with H20.

In the agreement, the company will provide more trucks to speed up pickup in neighborhoods starting in October.

Each ward will have a designated pickup day once a week.

This includes tree limbs, debris, and vegetation.

As a bonus, Mayor Billy Hewes said crews will pick up household items under one condition.

”Furniture items, mattresses, light goods, if they’re in front of their house on their property. If people dump something in an empty lot, that’s a whole other situation. Anybody who’s in contracting doing commercial work, doing rental housing, that’s a commercial activity. Those we will not pick up,” said Hewes.

Hewes said a second vendor, WastePro, will continue garbage twice a week and recycle pickup once a week.

