WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gulfport City Council approves new trash removal contract

Gulfport approves new trash removal contract
Gulfport approves new trash removal contract(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport City Council approving a new trash removal contract with H20.

In the agreement, the company will provide more trucks to speed up pickup in neighborhoods starting in October.

Each ward will have a designated pickup day once a week.

This includes tree limbs, debris, and vegetation.

As a bonus, Mayor Billy Hewes said crews will pick up household items under one condition.

”Furniture items, mattresses, light goods, if they’re in front of their house on their property. If people dump something in an empty lot, that’s a whole other situation. Anybody who’s in contracting doing commercial work, doing rental housing, that’s a commercial activity. Those we will not pick up,” said Hewes.

Hewes said a second vendor, WastePro, will continue garbage twice a week and recycle pickup once a week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Edward Garnett McCormack, 75
SILVER ALERT: Officials searching for missing Gulfport man
Friday afternoon, the Bay-Waveland School District announced the school board has accepted the...
Bay High principal resigns after shoplifting charges, school board announces
Jeffery Patton, 33
Gulfport man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Suspect who chased victim, hit car with metal pipe still at large, police say

Latest News

Coastal Ridge Flower Farm in Picayune affected greatly by drought.
Popular flower farm temporarily closes due to drought
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 1, 2023 10 p.m.
Scattered showers and storms this weekend
High temperatures at Gulfport-Biloxi International for August 2023. The average high...
NWS: Summer 2023 hottest on record for South Mississippi
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 1, 2023 6 p.m.
Rain chances going up this weekend