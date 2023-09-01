WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pascagoula’s Kailyn Hyde

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula senior Kailyn Hyde is excelling on the volleyball court and in the classroom as she gets her final year in high school underway.

“My academics are very important to me because depending on how well I do for my education, that determines my future,” said Hyde.

For that future she has her sights set on a degree in nursing or pre-med.

While she’s still deciding where she wants to go, she knows the medical field is where she wants to be.

“I’m in a medical assistant class right now, I’m in my third year at the CCTI [College and Career Technical Institute], it’s called health science. We have clinicals at the hospital so I get to see the different departments in the hospital and that really made me realize nursing is something I want to do,” she said.

This is Hyde’s second year as a part of the Pascagoula volleyball team and she’s found that while practice makes perfect on the court.. planning makes perfect to keep her school work balanced.

“I have a planner to keep up with my important dates and the games we have coming up,” she said. “I have college classes on Mondays and Wednesdays so I know to balance most of my studying time on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.”

As for something she’s learned on the that she can use in the classroom, she says good leadership can help in all aspects of life.

“Because without a leader there’s no organization and everything is chaotic,” she said. “So being a leader is something I took from both.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin
Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m. During...
UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
GPD arrested 49-year-old Octavius LL Benton and charged him with first degree murder.
UPDATE: Gulfport stabbing suspect arrested, charged with murder

Latest News

While she’s still deciding where she wants to go, she knows the medical field is where she...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pascagoula’s Kailyn Hyde
Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener
Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener
Southern Miss set to begin opportunistic 2023 season against Alcorn State
Southern Miss set to begin 2023 season full of opportunity against Alcorn State
Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Double-A Mississippi Tuesday
2023 Braves first-round pick, former Southern Miss pitcher, promoted to M-Braves