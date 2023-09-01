Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pascagoula’s Kailyn Hyde

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Pascagoula senior Kailyn Hyde is excelling on the volleyball court and in the classroom as she gets her final year in high school underway.

“My academics are very important to me because depending on how well I do for my education, that determines my future,” said Hyde.

For that future she has her sights set on a degree in nursing or pre-med.

While she’s still deciding where she wants to go, she knows the medical field is where she wants to be.

“I’m in a medical assistant class right now, I’m in my third year at the CCTI [College and Career Technical Institute], it’s called health science. We have clinicals at the hospital so I get to see the different departments in the hospital and that really made me realize nursing is something I want to do,” she said.

This is Hyde’s second year as a part of the Pascagoula volleyball team and she’s found that while practice makes perfect on the court.. planning makes perfect to keep her school work balanced.

“I have a planner to keep up with my important dates and the games we have coming up,” she said. “I have college classes on Mondays and Wednesdays so I know to balance most of my studying time on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.”

As for something she’s learned on the that she can use in the classroom, she says good leadership can help in all aspects of life.

“Because without a leader there’s no organization and everything is chaotic,” she said. “So being a leader is something I took from both.”

