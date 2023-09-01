WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Police searching for teen in relation to Biloxi murder case

Marchris Giovanni May, 18
Marchris Giovanni May, 18(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, a press release from Biloxi Police Department requests the assistance of the public in locating 18-year-old Marchris Giovanni May, who has an active felony warrant for accessory after the fact to a capital murder.

During the investigation of the murder, which happened on August 26, investigators learned of May’s involvement with Rashod Omrion Jarome Harris, 19, and Harry Lavern Hillard, 17.

The two were previously arrested and charged for the death of 20-year-old Damari Daniels as well as the assault of another victim.

Those with information on the whereabouts of May or regarding the incident are urged to contact Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi PD Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5989.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
Edward Garnett McCormack, 75
SILVER ALERT: Officials searching for missing Gulfport man
Jeffery Patton, 33
Gulfport man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges
Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says
USS Zumwalt’s Lt. Mark Humes is the strike officer, in control of the Vertical Launch System...
USS Zumwalt sailor returns home to Pascagoula

Latest News

Suspect who chased victim, hit car with metal pipe still at large, police say
The center will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Moss Point Disaster Recovery Center closing for Labor Day holiday
Gulfport Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.
One dead after Gulfport shooting, police say
Friday afternoon, the Bay-Waveland School District announced the school board has accepted the...
Bay High principal resigns after shoplifting charges, school board announces