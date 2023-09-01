WLOX Careers
Moss Point Disaster Recovery Center closing for Labor Day holiday

The center will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The center will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Heads up for Moss Point residents affected by June’s tornado and those looking to rebuild with the help of FEMA.

The Disaster Recovery Center operated by FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) in Jackson County will be closed on Sunday and Monday in observance of Labor Day.

During this time, residents can apply by phone by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or online at DisasterAssistance.gov. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, click here.

The center will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

