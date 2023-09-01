Gulfport students build tiny, transitional home for unsheltered population

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, Gulfport High School students completed one school project aimed at improving one real-life problem.

Young minds of the engineering and STEM departments put their handy skills to the test - and to good use - leading up to the public unveiling of their finished work on Thursday.

“From the smallest little build to the biggest build, we are building a better place for everybody,” 12th grader April Strange said.

She and her peers built a six-foot by eight-foot, tiny home to be used as a transitional shelter for the community’s unsheltered population.

“The way that they think, everything around them, is different in the way that you go from our everyday life, and we think this is normal,” Strange said. “To them, it’s completely new.”

Dave Huffman, the construction and technology instructor, won Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools Teacher Award in 2017, which allowed the school to request and receive a $5,000 grant for the project.

Gulfport High teamed up with Back Bay Mission to put the dwelling to use. Back Bay Mission is a Biloxi-based non-profit organization that advocates for homeless people.

“Back in the old day, it was shop class,” Huffman said. “You built a birdhouse, and that was your claim to fame. So, having something that you’re giving back to the community, something real that’s solving a real-world problem is huge to me.”

The tiny home features indoor and outdoor lighting and two USB ports that are powered by a DC supply source that the students wired over the top of the unit.

It also features shatterproof windows and a small porch area.

“Gulfport students always impress me,” CTE Director Dr. Thomas Brooks said. “We’re starting from scratch, and so, the students used their imagination and then, the plans and their skills to bring it all together.”

Along the way, they learned how to weld, assemble, insulate and caulk walls and much more.

“I think everybody, really, not only learned the skills of construction, but they also learned a sense of community,” Huffman added.

The students will present their first-ever transitional shelter to Back Bay Mission’s Executive Director James Pennington at 11 a.m. Friday.

“I feel proud because it’s like helping the community a lot,” 12th grader Kimberly Castaneda said.

WLOX asked both Castaneda and Strange if they were ready to see someone in need move into their build.

Castaneda said, “I might feel tearful because it’s like a special moment of where you’re actually seeing that you’re helping out somebody.”

Strange said, “It’s going to make me feel amazing because I did that. I helped start something amazing and helped – a lot of people who put a lot of work into this, see the work that they did pays off.”

