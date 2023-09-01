Gulfport PD: Man arrested for breaking into residence, chasing victim through house

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, Gulfport Police announced the arrest of a man who they say broke into a house, chased a victim around and caused damage to the victim’s car.

Police arrested 31-year-old Damarius Tyree Gatewood after an investigation where he was developed as a suspect.

Police say Thursday around 5:34 p.m., Gatewood forced entry into a residence in the 1000 block of Shirley Drive. Once entry was made, the suspect began chasing the victim throughout the residence with a metal pipe.

Police say the suspect chased the victim outside, where he then struck the victim’s windshield with the metal pipe and fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Gatewood already has an active felony warrant through the Gulfport Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

