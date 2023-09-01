Friday’s Forecast

Warmer and muggier this morning. Plan on increasing rain chances today as Gulf moisture heads our way. Showers will be likely, on and off throughout the day, along with a few scattered thunderstorms. There’s also a risk of heavy flooding rain. Yesterday’s highs were in the mid the 90s. But, today shouldn’t be as hot: plan on highs only around 90, with perhaps even some 80s, thanks to the nearby rain clouds helping to keep the heat in check. Keep the rain gear handy since a wet pattern should continue into the holiday weekend. The wettest part of the holiday weekend appears to be Saturday and Sunday. And then even though Labor Day Monday could be wet at times too, perhaps it won’t be as much rain as Saturday and Sunday. A drier and hotter pattern arrives by the middle of next week.

