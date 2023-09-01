WLOX Careers
Comeback Coolers delivering items to help people affected by hurricane Idalia

Each cooler was decorated by someone in the community.
Each cooler was decorated by someone in the community.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, the Comeback Coolers get ready to help people affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The organization hosted a packing party Thursday evening in Ocean Springs where volunteers helped fill up coolers that will be delivered on Saturday to locations that were impacted by the hurricane.

“Some water, some oranges, some wet wipes, and a whole thing of ice. 20 pounds of ice will be going into every cooler and that really is a beautiful thing when you don’t have an A-C (Air Conditioning) and you don’t have cold drinks,” Director of Operations Cathy Wildschuetz said.

Each one is decorated with a drawing to bring some positivity.

“Initially they are like, ‘What? What?’ Because they are still in shock from the experience they just went through and then to see us just come and shine some sunshine on them, I think they’re really taken back and grateful,” Volunteer, Heather Chennault said.

“Several students from Ocean Springs High School helped by filling the coolers and loading them up on the trailer,” Student Katie Dyess said.

The Comeback Coolers have been helping people affected by natural disasters for seven years.

Founder Heather Abigail says it’s amazing to see all the volunteers who are ready to help those in need.

