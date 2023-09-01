WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three different visits to Walmart in Hancock County.

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.

Documents show on August 1st Necaise left without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise.

She’s accused of taking $51.25 worth of items on August 15th from the same Walmart.

We have reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times. We’ve been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin
Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m. During...
UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
GPD arrested 49-year-old Octavius LL Benton and charged him with first degree murder.
UPDATE: Gulfport stabbing suspect arrested, charged with murder

Latest News

Each cooler was decorated by someone in the community.
Comeback Coolers delivering items to help people affected by Hurricane Idalia
“Most people would think that the shark would bite their hand off, but, actually, it felt...
Students at 28th Elementary meet rare ‘walking shark’
The tiny home features indoor and outdoor lighting and two USB-ports powered by a DC supply...
Gulfport students build tiny, transitional home for unsheltered population
Governor Tate Reeves declared August, 31, 2023 “Drug Overdose Awareness Day”.
Drug Overdose Awareness Day: Recovering addicts reflect on their journeys