One dead after Gulfport shooting, police say

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Rene Avenue. The Harrison County coroner is on his way to the scene.

Gulfport Police say there is one person in custody.

Details are extremely limited at this time.
Details are extremely limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

