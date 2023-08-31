Zeta Roof Program opens applications for Harrison County residents affected by storm

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday marks the official start of the Zeta Roof Program, an initiative designed to offer relief to Harrison County homeowners who suffered roof damage from Hurricane Zeta.

Created and funded by the Mississippi Development Authority’s Disaster Recovery Division with support from Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds, the Zeta Roof Program seeks to support eligible households in their recovery journey by addressing unrepaired roof damages.

Basic eligibility criteria (not limited to):

Damaged property must be located within Harrison County.

Property must have been the applicant’s primary residence at the time Hurricane Zeta struck.

Applicants must currently own the damaged property.

Household income must not exceed 80% of Area Median Income.

“The Mississippi Development Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to our residents,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Through the Zeta Roof Program, we envision a resilient community where every household gets the chance to rebuild and prosper post-Hurricane Zeta.”

Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast will spearhead the program’s administration. Partnering with member agencies from the Harrison County Long Term Recovery Committee, HFHMGC aims to ensure that the initiative reaches all eligible residents.

“With the continued collaboration of dedicated agencies and the backing of the Mississippi Development Authority’s Disaster Recovery Division, we’re hopeful about making significant progress in addressing the damages left in Hurricane Zeta’s wake,” said Chris Monforton, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Residents who believe they meet the basic eligibility criteria are encouraged to start the eligibility process at their earliest convenience by calling 228-678-9130 or visiting Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Gulf Coast at 2214 34th Street in Gulfport.

