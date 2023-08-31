USS Zumwalt receiving $145M upgrade at Huntington Ingalls

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The USS Zumwalt is a top of the line warship receiving more than $154 million in state-of-the-art upgrades at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard.

“Navy’s most technologically advanced warship and we’re coming here to make her more so,” said Zumwalt’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Matthew Hall.

The destroyer will be fitted with the Navy’s first ever hyper-sonic propulsion system.

“You come on the shipyard in the morning and it just comes to life,” Hall said. “It’s good work and it’s putting ships into the fleet. It’s really something to see. What we’re doing is unique and it’s game changing.”

With 26 years in the Navy, Hall said nothing else in his career compares to his command of the Zumwalt.

“To have that responsibility and have that honor and opportunity to take one of these girls out to sea, there’s nothing like it. It’s what keeps us in the business.”

Commissioned in 2016 and deployed in 2020, the Zumwalt is the pride of the Navy’s Destroyer fleet. It is armed to the teeth with tomahawk missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and 30mm guns.

Pascagoula native, Lt. Mark Humes, is in control of the Vertical Launch Missile System.

“We visited Japan, we visited Guam and we also visited Hawaii,” said Humes. “When we pulled into Japan, we were the hottest thing out there. The ship is a unique ship and it’s extremely beautiful. It’s really amazing to see and extremely proud to say I’m from Pascagoula. I’ve said that to everyone I met around the world. They may not know that this small town produces war ships that we show off across the world, but I’m extremely proud.”

Despite the Zumwalt’s size and armament, it hosts a crew of just under 200.

“Since we’re minimally manned and this is larger than most destroyers, everybody has to come together and really work together to get the job done,” Humes said.

“Small team, the camaraderie is fantastic, it becomes your family, that’s the way life at sea is,” said Hall. “A lot of time we see more of the crew than we see of our own family, so it becomes a family in and of itself, so it’s pretty neat. Get out in the open ocean and be able to take this warship and do the nation’s bidding -- there’s nothing like it.”

Upgrades to the USS Zumwalt should be complete in 2025.

