UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound lanes on I-10 near the Menge Avenue exit are now reopen after closing overnight for crews to demolish remaining bridge beams.

The closure follows a similar closure on the westbound lanes in the same area a few weeks ago.

The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m.

During the overnight closure, eastbound traffic on I-10 was re-routed up the Menge Ave. exit ramp and back down the entrance ramp. Detour signs were in place, and drivers were asked to stay on high alert for roadside workers.

The Mississippi Dept. of Transportation shared drone video taken Aug. 19 to update progress on the overpass demolition work.

The massive rebuild of this interchange is needed to make way for the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center. The overpass will be closed to traffic for 13 months. But the full project - replacing the Menge Ave. bridge over I-10, widening the entrance and exit ramps, and widening Firetower Road - is expected to take 18 months.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

