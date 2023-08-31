Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Comfy 60s and 70s this morning. Hot mid 90s by this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine this morning although we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with hardly any rain. Plan on increasing rain chances overnight tonight into Friday as Gulf moisture heads our way. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday into the weekend. There’s a risk of heavy flooding rain on Friday and Saturday. Not what you want to hear for your holiday weekend. But, high rain chances may continue Sunday into Labor Day Monday too. Then, perhaps, we’ll see a decrease in rain chance by next Tuesday.

