SILVER ALERT: Officials searching for missing Gulfport man

Edward Garnett McCormack, 75
Edward Garnett McCormack, 75(Gulfport PD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Edward Garnett McCormack, 75, of Gulfport.

McCormack is described as a black male standing at 6′1″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Thursday, August 31, at around 12:50 p.m. at Highway 90 and Hanley Road in Ocean Springs.

Officials believe McCormack is in a green 2017 Volvo S60 bearing Mississippi tag HAU4718, traveling east.

Family members say McCormack suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Those with info on his whereabouts are urged to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or 911.

