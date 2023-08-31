WLOX Careers
Partners for Stennis and Michoud share updates on the company

WLOX's Stephanie Poole has all the details.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Partners for Stennis and Michoud hosted their quarterly meeting at the INFINITY Science Center, Wednesday. More than 70 people listened in to the informative meeting, where key partners delivered company updates.

That list includes the National Data Buoy Center, NASA, Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission, and Mississippi Enterprise for Technology.

In 2022, Stennis had just over $1 billion worth of economic impact across the coastal area. Representatives say there are new developments on the horizon.

“We’re very excited about potentially flying unmanned aerial vehicles out into the Gulf of Mexico, into hurricanes for instance. A lot of things that can be done in urban air mobility and very important future events,” said Mark Glorioso, with Partners for Stennis and Michoud.

The company invites the community to Stennis Day in the Bay on November 11th.

