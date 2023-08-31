WLOX Careers
Mobile Metro Jail corrections officer arrested on drug trafficking charge

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a corrections officer with the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Jessica Monique Odom, 32, is charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Odom began working as a corrections officer at the jail in 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We will continue to arrest those who are selling and trafficking drugs in our community and that includes the jail,” said Sheriff Paul Burch for a news release. “I don’t care if you are a corrections officer, deputy, inmate or drug dealer on the streets, you will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said the allegations are that Odom was trafficking more than 8 grams of fentanyl. She declined to discuss the circumstances in detail but added. “I think the facts will show that it was … related to her job.”

The matter remains under investigation, and there could be additional arrests, according to the MCSO.

Updated at 6:14 p.m. with information from Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman. Reporter Brendan Kirby contributed to this report.

