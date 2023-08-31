Infrastructure work continues in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in East Biloxi, you’re more than familiar with the $355 million infrastructure project that’s been on going since before 2014.

For business, drivers and residents in these areas, it’s been all about adapting to work zones.

“Right now, they’re focusing on the area from Holley St. east to the Point. A lot of it is on Howard Ave., there’s also work happening near Highway 90 on Kuhn St.,” said Biloxi spokesperson Cecilia Dobbs-Walton.

We’re told $282 million of this work is completed, with another $39 million left to complete.

“At Howard Ave., the contractors are working on the water and sewer lines, and kind of behind the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum, which is still open despite the work,” Dobbs-Walton added.

In other parts of East Biloxi, they’re paving the way to possibly get this work completed, with asphalt going down on several streets.

“This project is estimated to be complete by August of 2024, barring any weather or supply chain delays,” she said.

The drainage, sewer and road work is also happening in other areas of the city, including spots along Highway 90.

“The work on Highway 90, which is called Beauvoir 1, 2, & 3, is estimated to be finished by July, 2025,” Dobbs-Walton said. “Biloxi is an old city, we have a lot of infrastructure work that needs to be updated.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.