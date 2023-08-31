WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gulfport man arrested on kidnapping, aggravated assault charges

Jeffery Patton, 33
Jeffery Patton, 33(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi PD has announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jeffery Patton of Gulfport on outstanding warrants for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault.

According to a press release, the warrants stem from an investigation into a domestic assault complaint on August 10, when officers responded to the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive and discovered a victim who had been assaulted multiple times by Patton and was unable to flee.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Patton’s bond at $500,000. He was later transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin
Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m. During...
UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
GPD arrested 49-year-old Octavius LL Benton and charged him with first degree murder.
UPDATE: Gulfport stabbing suspect arrested, charged with murder

Latest News

For the last 20 months, Loaves & Fishes Biloxi has been set up at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi....
Biloxi’s Loaves & Fishes running of time to find new location
We're in the kitchen with Monster Subs Owner Alex Roberts and employee Monica Montano. They're...
In the Kitchen with Monster Subs
We spoke with FEMA Disaster Training expert Cheryl Nelson about new products to help you...
Prep for extreme weather with a FEMA disaster training expert
Terror on the Coast is kicking off its haunted house season with a live pro wrestling event...
Happening Sept. 9th: Carnies on the Coast live pro wrestling