WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Gas prices near all-time high this Labor Day weekend

According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.
According to AAA, gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you plan to fill up your gas tank ahead of Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps.

Gas prices are near all-time highs for this time of year.

AAA said the average national price is $3.82 a gallon.

The record-high for gas during the week leading up to Labor Day is just two cents higher than that at $3.84 a gallon set in 2012, according to a CNN review of federal data.

AAA says 11 states across the country are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Analysts say for a variety of reasons, including extreme heat and OPEC holding back supply, gas prices could remain elevated well into the fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Gulfport family plans memorial service for 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin.
Gulfport family remembers 19-year-old Alexis McLaurin
Idalia moving inland on Wednesday morning after making landfall on the coast of Florida's Big...
Idalia made landfall in Florida as a major hurricane
GPD arrested 49-year-old Octavius LL Benton and charged him with first degree murder.
UPDATE: Gulfport stabbing suspect arrested, charged with murder
The eastbound closure started Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. and lasted through 5 a.m. During...
UPDATE: EB I-10 reopen after overnight bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

Latest News

Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia swoops through Carolinas, leaves a trail of destruction in Florida and Georgia
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91
Patients can begin using the VR devices at the Biloxi VA Medical Center following the group’s...
Group donates virtual reality therapy to coast VA clinics
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution’s insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots
File - Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases