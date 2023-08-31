Drug Overdose Awareness Day: Recovering addicts reflect on their journeys

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves declared August 31, 2023 “Drug Overdose Awareness Day”.

This is in hopes of bringing awareness to the epidemic that is drug overdose.

Recovery is a long and difficult process. Home of Grace Recovery Center in Vancleave is a place where those struggling find help, find themselves and find others in the same boat as them.

One of those people is Austin Faunce, a young father who is no stranger to addiction.

“I had a few weeks clean,” said Faunce, “I was doing okay and went out and ate with my mom. And we were on our way back and I stopped at a gas station and I used. And we were on our way home and I OD’d behind the wheel with her in the car.”

This was the turning point for Faunce — the moment that he knew something needed to change or he would die.

“Not only my life, but I took my mom’s life for granted. And I almost get emotional talking about it because, you know, a mom would have lost her son, kids would have lost their dad. And when you put it into perspective like that, it’s powerful,” said Faunce.

For former Home of Grace client and now staff member, Ross Richard, addiction was something very personal.

“My wife also had addiction problems,” said Richard. “We just knew that we had to get help at the same time. God has transformed both of our lives and we’ve both recovered from addiction.”

Although addiction is a long road and difficult, Faunce said that once you get over to the other side, that is where your life truly changes.

“Once you get past the getting off the drugs, it gets so much better,” said Faunce. “Now I can see my kids, I can have a relationship with my family. That joy, drugs never brought that - it robbed me of that.”

The CDC announced Thursday its efforts to monetarily help addiction and recovery centers in the state of Mississippi and 48 other states. Mississippi is set to receive $2,540,192 in aid.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP or you can call Home of Grace Recovery Center at 228-826-5283.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.