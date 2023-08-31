Biloxi’s Loaves & Fishes running of time to find new location

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local non-profit with a mission of feeding the homeless, could be homeless themselves soon.

For the last 20 months, Loaves & Fishes Biloxi has been set up at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi. It’s a temporary home while they continue to look for a permanent place to feed the hungry breakfast and lunch three days a week.

“Our status is, we’re going to continue to feed the hungry at Back Bay Mission through the graciousness. It will come to an end in three weeks,” said Father Greg Barras.

The Loaves & Fishes team realized they can’t keep serving meals outdoors after the recent heat wave made things more than uncomfortable. You might remember back in May there was talk about the non-profit finding a permanent home at a building on Judge Sekul Ave. However, city leaders rejected that idea.

“We end in three weeks. However, we’re planning to move to a more permanent place. We’re not certain of it, but there’s going to be a more permanent place at that time,” Barras said.

In the meantime, they’re looking for volunteers and perhaps another temporary spot to set up.

“What we’re open to is anybody who might have a kitchen and a space to serve the food, a church, and organization... we’re open to that,” he added.

They tell us whatever the case, they will continue their mission of feeding those in need.

“We’re going to keep going, one way or another. We always have, we always will. We’re trying to work out a few kinks right now, but everything will line up and we’ll continue to feed the hungry no matter what,” said Nina LaGrone, Executive Director of Loaves & Fishes.

Loaves & Fishes will also be holding a fundraiser on Oct. 21 at the Fillin’ Station in Biloxi with food, entertainment and a raffle. You can buy a ticket or make a donation online at LoavesBiloxi.com

“We’re going to move on, we have a bright future,” Barras added.

