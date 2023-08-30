Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Plan on a drier day today with slightly hotter high temperatures in the mid 90s instead of yesterday’s lower 90s. Our rain chances have decreased significantly from the last few days. The reason we saw high rain chances recently was due to atmospheric moisture associated with a nearby stationary front. Much of the moisture with that front will be pushed out into the Gulf today and tomorrow thanks to dry wind from the north across South Mississippi. This dry wind from the north is being brought to our region thanks in part to the counter-clockwise wind circulation around Idalia over Florida. Once Idalia moves inland, we will no longer have a dry wind from the north. And that should allow some of that moisture to return by Friday which should increase our rain chances again later this week into parts of the weekend. Meanwhile, Florida getting hit by Category Four Major Hurricane Idalia early Wednesday morning. Areas of Florida in the Big Bend region near Cedar Key are facing catastrophic storm surge of greater than 10 feet and destructive winds of 70 mph to 130 mph, with higher gusts.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

